The Hirska Village Council in the Boryspil District of Kyiv Oblast has responded to the controversy surrounding the purchase, with public funds, of a 1 TB Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphone costing 90,000 UAH. They claim that the device was not purchased for the community head’s personal use, but to document the lives of local residents.

According to the village council’s press service, the purchase was discussed at the third plenary meeting of the 117th session of the village council following reports on local Telegram channels that the device had been purchased for the community leader.

During the session, council members were told that the smartphone is used as a work tool for creating photo and video content, editing news reports, and covering educational, cultural, sporting, and socially significant events. The council added that after these explanations were provided, the council members raised no objections to the use of the device for informing residents. They did not explain why a standard, more budget-friendly device would not have sufficed, and why an iPhone was absolutely necessary.

Source: Press Office of the Hirska Village Council.

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