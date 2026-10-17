Slovakia and Hungary will not provide €70 billion in additional aid to Ukraine

Slovakia and Hungary will not participate in financing the additional €70 billion in aid for Ukraine that Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested from the European Union for 2027. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made this statement, adding that Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar shares this position. At the same time, both countries will not stand in the way of other EU members if they agree to provide the funds.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his country will not participate in financing the additional €70 billion in aid for Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested these funds from the European Union for 2027. According to Fico, Hungary will also not participate in the funding. He stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar shares this position.

At the same time, Slovakia and Hungary do not plan to block the decision if other EU member states agree to allocate funds to Ukraine. In other words, these countries will not pay for the new aid package, but they will not prevent it from being provided either.

Fico emphasized that Slovakia is ready to support Ukraine in other ways. Specifically, this involves cooperation in the fields of education, road infrastructure, and energy connections.

Fico Criticized Linking Aid to Ukraine to the EU Budget

Separately, the Slovak prime minister spoke out against linking funding for Ukraine to negotiations on the European Union’s multiannual budget for 2028–2034. He called this approach “dangerous.” EU countries have not yet agreed on the parameters of the budget for this period. Fico believes that the issue of support for Ukraine should not be linked to negotiations on the European Union’s long-term financial plans.

The Slovak prime minister also criticized the conduct of the EU summit. According to him, participants did not pay enough attention to peace initiatives and ways to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

At the same time, his statements do not imply that Slovakia opposes any aid to Ukraine. Fico expressed his willingness to support specific joint projects but refused to participate in the new €70 billion financial package.

Slovakia had previously declined to participate in a €90 billion loan

This is not the first time Slovakia has refused to participate in joint financing to support Ukraine. Earlier, when a decision was made to grant Kyiv a €90 billion loan, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic also stated that they would not participate in the financing.

Thus, Bratislava’s position remains unchanged: the country does not want to assume a share of the joint financial obligations to support Ukraine, but, according to Fico, it is ready to cooperate with Kyiv in other areas.

Important: €70 billion is the amount of additional funding that, according to reports, Ukraine requested for 2027. It should not be confused with the €90 billion loan, regarding which a separate decision was previously made. This was reported by the Slovak publication Denník N.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to take political and economic relations between the two countries to a new level.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that in Brussels, Belgium, he agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to create a new foundation for political and economic relations between the two countries. This was their first meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the EU leaders’ summit on October 17, according to the Anadolu Agency.

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