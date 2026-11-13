The court has definitively upheld the sentence against MP Marchenko, who threw money over a fence

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the sentence handed down to Lyudmyla Marchenko, a member of parliament from the “Servant of the People” party, who was sentenced to two years in prison in a case involving the receipt of an unlawful benefit. At the same time, her assistant’s sentence was reduced: instead of imprisonment, she must pay a fine.

In her closing statement, Marchenko asked the court to acquit her and stated that she did not admit guilt.

The decision was handed down by a panel of judges consisting of Mykola Glotov, Oleksandr Semennykov, and Ihor Panaid. Thus, the appeals court upheld the sentence imposed on Marchenko by the trial court.

For her assistant, Anastasia Kolesnik, the court replaced the two-year prison sentence with a fine of 92,500 hryvnias.

Previously, the High Anti-Corruption Court had found Marchenko and her assistant guilty in a case involving the acceptance of bribes in exchange for facilitating travel permits for men of draft age to travel abroad. During the handover of the funds, the lawmaker attempted to dispose of the money by throwing it over the fence of her own property.

In her closing statement, Marchenko asked the court to acquit her and did not admit guilt. Kolesnik, on the other hand, admitted guilt, expressed sincere remorse, and asked to be given a chance to reform.

Since the Appeals Chamber upheld the guilty verdict against Marchenko, it has become final. Under the law, a conviction against a member of parliament that has become final is grounds for the early termination of their parliamentary powers. Consequently, Marchenko will lose her seat.

She became the third sitting member of parliament whom the High Anti-Corruption Court has sentenced to an actual prison term. Previously, sentences were handed down to MPs Anatoliy Gunko, who was sentenced to four years in prison, and Oleksandr Yurchenko, who was sentenced to nine years.

This was reported with reference to the court’s decision.



I didn’t realize what I was doing: The lawmaker explained why she threw money over the fence before the search

As a reminder, the “Servant of the People” party has stated what they will do with the corrupt MP.

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