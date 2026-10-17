Power outages will last up to four hours — schedules for October 17

The outage schedules for October 17 are in effect in Lviv, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Volyn, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

These restrictions are due to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Energy officials warn that the timing of the outages may change throughout the day. Therefore, consumers should check for updates on the official websites of their regional power companies.

Lviv Region

According to “Lvivoblenergo,” as of 10:04 a.m., power outages are scheduled for seven sub-zones. For the remaining consumers, there are currently no restrictions in the schedule. When the power will be shut off:

1.1 — from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.;

1.2 — from 10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.;

4.2 — from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.;

5.1 — from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.;

5.2 — from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM;

6.1 — from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM;

6.2 — from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

No power outages are currently scheduled for sub-sections 2.1, 2.2, 3.1, 3.2, and 4.1.

Zakarpattia Oblast

In Zakarpattia, hourly power outages are scheduled for six sub-groups. Electricity will be cut off for two hours for each of them. Schedule for October 17:

1.1 — from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.;

1.2 — from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.;

2.1 — from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.;

2.2 — from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.;

3.1 — from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

3.2 — from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

No power outages are scheduled for the rest of the districts.

Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

In the Carpathian region, the schedule calls for rolling blackouts from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The restrictions apply to six sub-zones. Blackout times:

1.1 — from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.;

1.2 — from 12:00 to 14:00;

2.1 — from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM;

2.2 — from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.;

3.1 — from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

3.2 — from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The restrictions will not apply to sub-sections 4.1–6.2.

Rivne Oblast

In Rivne Oblast, “Rivneoblenergo” has also introduced schedules for six sub-shifts. Power outages have been divided into two-hour intervals. According to the published schedule, power will be cut off at the following times:

1.1 — from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.;

1.2 — from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.;

2.1 — from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.;

2.2 — from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.;

3.1 — from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

3.2 — from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Volyn Oblast

According to the “Volynoblenergo” schedule, published as of 9:50 a.m., restrictions will apply to four sub-zones. Some consumers will be without power for up to four hours. Outage schedule:

1.1 — from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.;

1.2 — from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.;

2.1 — from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.;

2.2 — from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

No power restrictions are planned for other areas.

Ternopil Region

In the Ternopil region, hourly power outages are also in effect on October 17. They were implemented in accordance with an order from NEC “Ukrenergo.” Ternopiloblenergo has warned that the times of the outages may change throughout the day. Therefore, consumers are advised to check their specific area and the current schedule on the regional power company’s official website.

Chernivtsi Region

In the Chernivtsi region, “Chernivtsioblenergo” has published a tentative schedule. Groups 7–12 are scheduled for power outages lasting two and a half hours. When the power will be out:

Group 7 — from 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.;

Group 8 — from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM;

Group 9 — from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

Group 10 — from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.;

Group 11 — from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.;

Group 12 — from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No power outages are scheduled for Groups 1–6. However, this schedule is subject to change, so please check the regional power company’s official websites for updates.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast

In the Khmelnytskyi region, hourly power outages are scheduled for four shifts on October 17. According to the published schedule, power will be cut off during the following time periods:

3.1 — from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.;

5.1 — from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.;

1.2 — from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.;

3.2 — from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

No restrictions are planned for the remaining districts.

Why the power is being cut

According to information from NPC “Ukrenergo,” on the night of October 17 and in the morning, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in ten regions of Ukraine. As a result of the strikes, some consumers were left without power. Energy officials reported that they have already managed to restore power to more than half a million consumers. At the same time, due to damage to the power infrastructure in a number of regions, hourly power outages had to be implemented for the general public.

In addition, power restriction schedules for industry and businesses are in effect in all regions. Energy officials continue to repair damaged facilities and emphasize that the situation may change. To stay informed, consumers are advised to follow announcements from their local power companies. Even if a power outage is already listed on the schedule, its timing may be adjusted depending on the state of the power grid, according to regional power companies.

On the night of and in the morning of October 17, Russian terrorists attacked energy facilities in 10 regions of Ukraine. As a result, some consumers were left without power. So far, power companies have managed to restore power to more than half a million consumers.

Due to the Russian attack on the night of Saturday, October 17, Vinnytsia was left without power. Experts are assessing the extent of the damage; it is currently unknown when power will be restored.