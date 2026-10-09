Emergency power outages have been implemented in some regions, according to Ukrenergo

On the morning of October 9, emergency power outages were implemented in certain regions of Ukraine due to a critical situation in the power grid caused by Russian shelling. The previously published power outage schedules for the regions where emergency blackouts are in effect are temporarily suspended.

“Due to the difficult situation in the power grid caused by the latest Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been implemented in certain regions of Ukraine. The previously published power outage schedules in regions where emergency blackouts are in effect are currently suspended,” the company’s statement reads.

Power utility workers are working to restore a stable power supply as quickly as possible. Emergency power outages will be lifted once the situation in the power grid stabilizes.

Until then, residents of regions where emergency restrictions are in effect should be aware that the previously published outage schedules are temporarily suspended.

This was reported by NEC “Ukrenergo” on Telegram as of 9:00 a.m. on October 9.

In Kyiv on October 9, Russian shelling caused power outages in several districts of the city. A significant number of consumers were left without power or with an unstable power supply.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy urged people not to post photos or videos from sites where the energy infrastructure had been struck.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that Russia systematically targets. During the visit, they assessed the damage from the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.

A Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.

Read us on