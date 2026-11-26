The generator may be placed one meter away from the building only next to a solid load-bearing wall without cracks, openings, or windows, and the “golden rule” for devices of unknown power rating stipulates a distance of six meters to allow combustion products to be vented into the air.

This was announced by Oleksandr Khorunzhiy, deputy head of the Communications Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during a briefing. According to him, small generators may be placed up to four meters from openings in a building, while more powerful ones may be placed up to 12 meters from doorways or windows, while they may only be operated outdoors, refueled only when cold, stored no closer than 10 meters from the building, and kept at a safe distance from children and animals.

Oleksandr Khorunzhiy also emphasized the prohibition on using stoves and ovens to heat rooms, on using camping stoves only for heating food, on storing gas cylinders separately, and on not moving them from cold to warm environments, and advised checking gas connections for leaks using soapy water. Additionally, the State Emergency Service representative urged people to monitor the draft and clean the chimneys of stoves and fireplaces, not to use them if there are cracks, to place a sheet of metal under the stove, and to ensure that ventilation is constantly operating in rooms with gas boilers, stoves, ovens, and burners.

Source: Ukrinform.

Three people, including a child, died in the Kyiv region due to a generator.

On the night of January 22, in the Kyiv region, six people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning due to safety violations while heating their home and using a generator.

On the night of January 10, in the Halytskyi district of Lviv, nine people were poisoned by carbon monoxide in an apartment on Kniaz Roman Street. Among them were five children.

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