Negotiations between Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. in Miami ended without a breakthrough — media reports

Talks between representatives of Ukraine, the U.S., European countries, and NATO in Miami concluded on October 9—one day earlier than planned. There will be no second day of meetings. This was announced on October 10 by Alex Raufoglu, senior correspondent for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Washington, and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff.

The

meeting was scheduled to last two days—October 9 and 10. Participants discussed possible ways to de-escalate and end Russia’s war against Ukraine ahead of winter.

The U.S. described the talks as constructive. Steve Witkoff stated that the parties discussed Ukraine’s energy security, preparations for winter, grain exports, security guarantees, post-war reconstruction, and the prospects for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. According to him, the meeting helped identify topics for further discussion ahead of the U.S.’s next contacts with Russia.

No specific agreements regarding a ceasefire were reported. At the same time, the U.S. side announced that it would continue working on diplomatic proposals.

According to preliminary reports, the Ukrainian delegation was represented by the Head of the Office of the President, Kirill Budanov; Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov; First Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Serhiy Kyslytsia; and Chairman of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, Davyd Arakhamia. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner participated in the talks on behalf of the U.S. Representatives from European countries and NATO also joined the meetings.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian negotiating delegation arrived in the U.S. on October 9 to meet with American officials in preparation for upcoming trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, may travel to Moscow again by the end of October for talks with Vladimir Putin on ending the war against Ukraine.

Earlier in New York, Putin’s envoy met with Witkoff and Kushner.

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