In Zhytomyr, following a vote on the transfer of the Holy Cross Cathedral to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the lists of meeting participants were stolen and destroyed. The documents listed the people who supported the decision.

“One individual openly stole an official document—the list of participants in the general assembly—and, after her unlawful actions were stopped, publicly destroyed (tore up) this document… This incident was captured on video, and a corresponding report has been filed with the National Police of Ukraine,” the archbishop noted.

According to him, during the meeting, there were attempts to prevent believers from entering the church.

Metropolitan Nikodim of Zhytomyr and Novograd-Volynskyi of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church—Moscow Patriarchate called the meeting and the vote a “hostile takeover.”

“The church congregation unanimously expressed its support for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and its primate, His Beatitude Metropolitan Onufriy of Kyiv and All Ukraine,” the metropolitan stated.

He added that representatives of his parish also contacted the police.

This was reported on Facebook by Archbishop Volodymyr (Shlapak) of Zhytomyr and Polissya of the OCU.

As a reminder, during a general meeting in Zhytomyr, the congregation supported the transfer of the Holy Cross Exaltation Cathedral from the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

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