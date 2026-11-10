Ukraine has received medical aid from its partners totaling more than 47 million hryvnia

In October 2026, Ukraine received more than 47.7 million hryvnias in medical humanitarian aid from international partners. The country received vaccines for preventive immunizations, medications for treating various diseases, and diagnostic supplies. Part of the shipment has already been distributed among the regions, and the remaining vaccines are being delivered to medical facilities.

The aid was provided by international partners and charitable organizations under the coordination of the Ministry of Health. A significant portion of the shipments consisted of vaccines needed for routine preventive immunizations. In particular, with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Ukraine received 16,100 vials of vaccine against Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) and another 23,250 vials of inactivated polio vaccine (IPV). The vaccines are currently being delivered to the regions so that healthcare facilities can use them for vaccinations.

In addition to vaccines, partners have provided Ukraine with medications to treat various diseases. The Swiss company Abbott donated 13,500 units of ibuprofen syrup. These medications have already been distributed among seven regions: Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Rivne, Kharkiv, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv.

Ukraine received another shipment of medications with the support of the German humanitarian organization Action medeor. This shipment consists of 7,200 packages of enoxaparin sodium in various dosages. This medication is used to prevent and treat thrombosis, as well as dangerous complications associated with blood clots. The aid was allocated to medical facilities in 17 regions and Kyiv.

Another area of aid involves medications and supplies for the diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis, particularly drug-resistant forms of the disease. These were provided as part of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. The program is titled “A Sustainable Response to the HIV and TB Epidemics in the Context of War and Ukraine’s Recovery.”

As part of this aid, Ukraine received 16,849 packages of medicines. These include amikacin, bedaquiline, cycloserine, delamanid, meropenem, and pyridoxine. Some of these drugs are used to treat tuberculosis, particularly in cases where the disease does not respond to standard medications. The country also received 156 test kits for detecting tuberculosis infection and 635 packages of special blood collection tubes. These are needed by healthcare workers to conduct laboratory tests. In addition, valacyclovir and ranitidine were provided as part of the program.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that this aid enables medical facilities to replenish their stocks of essential medications, vaccines, and diagnostic supplies. Cooperation with international partners and charitable organizations remains crucial for ensuring medical care for Ukrainians during a full-scale war. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that he does not support the idea of linking the European Union budget to financial aid for Ukraine. At the same time, he emphasized that he does not consider such an approach to be blackmail. The Hungarian prime minister explained his position during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

On November 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark on an official visit. The trip includes scheduled meetings with the country’s leadership, members of parliament, and representatives of defense companies.

Read us on