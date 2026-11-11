Ukraine and the Czech Republic Have Agreed to Cooperate in the Energy Sector

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Karel Havlíček signed a memorandum in the Khmelnytskyi region to deepen cooperation in the nuclear and oil and gas sectors, hydropower, and the field of strengthening the resilience of energy systems.

“The document broadens the scope of our partnership and opens up new opportunities for collaboration,” noted the head of the Ukrainian ministry.

In addition to the intergovernmental memorandum, the parties concluded a series of bilateral agreements between relevant companies and universities, specifically regarding the reconstruction of the hydropower sector and technology transfer for the education sector.

Source: Telegram channel of Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The Czech government is unlikely to publicly announce a new major aid program for Ukraine on the eve of winter, but Czech society and the business community are ready to continue their support. This was stated by STAN party leader and Member of Parliament Vit Rakusan.

Miroslav Hlavač, Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army, stated that the issue of a possible transfer of L-159 aircraft to Ukraine has been put on hold for now.

Read us on