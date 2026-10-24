Ukraine struck Togliattikauchuk, a manufacturer of components for rockets and aircraft in Yeysk

On October 23 and during the night of October 24, Ukrainian defense forces struck the "Tolyattikauchuk" plant in Russia, the "Proton-Elektrotex" facility—which manufactures rocket components—and an aircraft at the Yeysk airfield.

In the city of Orel, damage to the main production building of Proton-Elektrotex JSC has been confirmed.

According to the General Staff, the company manufactures, among other things, components for the S-71 “Kover” cruise missiles and “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, and participates in the production of the “Pantsir-S1” air defense system.

In Togliatti, Samara Oblast, the “Togliattikauchuk” plant was struck. An explosion and a fire were reported in the vicinity of the plant.

The General Staff noted that the plant produces synthetic rubbers and other products used, in particular, in the production of solid rocket fuel.

In addition, an aircraft was struck at the Yeysk airfield in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Source: General Staff.

As a reminder, on October 22 and during the night of October 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Among the targets struck were storage and launch sites for attack drones, ammunition and logistical depots, as well as a Russian military command post.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against military facilities of Russian forces. Command posts in the Luhansk and Kurakhove areas of Donetsk Oblast were hit, as were enemy logistics depots in Donetsk Oblast and in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

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