As of November 1, 2026, Ukraine had harvested 46.9 million metric tons of grains and legumes. This is 9.7%, or nearly 4.2 million metric tons, more than during the same period last year. Wheat and barley harvests saw the largest increases, while the corn harvest is still underway.

During the first ten months of 2026, Ukrainian farmers harvested 46.9 million metric tons of grains and legumes. Compared to the same period in 2025, the figure rose by 9.7%, or 4.16 million metric tons. Wheat traditionally accounts for the largest share of the harvest. Over the ten-month period, 26.1 million metric tons of wheat were harvested. This is 12% more than last year, or 2.79 million metric tons.

The barley harvest also increased significantly. Farmers harvested 6.12 million metric tons of this crop—15.7%, or 830,000 metric tons, more than during the same period last year. The State Statistics Service provided separate data on winter and spring crops. The winter wheat harvest increased by 12.2% to 25.38 million metric tons. Spring wheat production totaled 760,000 metric tons—3.4% more than last year.

As for barley, the winter barley harvest saw the largest increase. A total of 3.29 million metric tons were harvested—40.4% more than in the first ten months of 2025. At the same time, the spring barley harvest decreased by 4% to 2.83 million metric tons.

The corn harvest is still underway

As of November 1, farmers had harvested 12.75 million metric tons of corn. This is 1.6% more than on the same date last year. However, fieldwork is not yet complete, so the final figures may change. There has also been significant growth among other crops. In particular, 326,600 metric tons of winter rye were harvested—56% more than last year. The millet harvest increased by 67.1% to 87,400 metric tons.

The pea harvest also increased. Over the first ten months of 2026, 834,400 metric tons of peas were harvested. This is 25.5% more than during the corresponding period last year. At the same time, not all crops showed positive trends. The oat harvest fell by 14.4% to 335,200 metric tons. The buckwheat harvest was 15.5% lower than last year, at 63,300 metric tons.

Why more grain was harvested this year

One of the main reasons for the increase in the total harvest was higher yields for major crops. In other words, farmers obtained more grain per hectare than last year. According to the State Statistics Service, wheat yields rose from 45.7 to 50.6 centners per hectare. For barley, the figure increased from 38.4 to 43.8 centners per hectare.

Significant growth was also recorded for other crops. The yield of peas rose from 24.2 to 28.4 centners per hectare, millet from 19.1 to 24.9 centners, and rye from 33.2 to 38.7 centners per hectare. For corn, the increase has been modest so far: from 59.2 to 60.1 centners per hectare. Oat yields also rose slightly—from 28.5 to 29.1 centners.

As for buckwheat, despite a lower total harvest volume, its yield has increased. This year, the average yield per hectare was 14.2 centners, compared to 13.4 centners last year. Overall, the average yield of grain and legume crops in Ukraine rose to 50 centners per hectare. For comparison, during the same period in 2025, this figure stood at 46.2 centners.

Thus, as of early November, Ukraine had harvested nearly 10% more grains and legumes than a year earlier. Wheat and barley contributed the most to this increase. At the same time, the corn harvest is still underway, so the final harvest figures for 2026 will be available later. These figures were released on November 22 by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In the 2026/2027 season, Ukraine may accumulate record stocks of wheat, corn, and barley.

Ukraine has begun distributing special storage bags to farmers for the temporary storage of grains and oilseeds. Assistance is being provided to farms with land holdings ranging from 100 to 3,000 hectares in nine regions near the front lines.

Attacks by Russia, the aggressor state, on civilian vessels have effectively halted operations at ports in the Odesa region, which until recently accounted for about 90% of Ukraine’s agricultural exports. Due to limited export capacity, farmers are facing a shortage of funds to complete the harvest and plant winter crops, according to Deutsche Welle.

The government has approved emergency support for Ukrainian farmers suffering from Russian attacks in the Black Sea and problems with export routes. Farmers will have expanded access to preferential loans under the “5-7-9%” program. The total amount of available loans could reach 80 billion hryvnia.

Read us on