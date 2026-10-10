The Ukrainian negotiating team has already left the United States and is on its way back to Ukraine. This was announced by Dmytro Lytvyn, the president’s communications adviser.

The return is taking place ahead of schedule, as the talks between the American and Ukrainian sides had previously been planned to last two days.

The reasons for the early conclusion of the visit have not yet been specified.

Source: Dmytro Lytvyn

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenues from the export of Russian petroleum products are helping the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing restrictions have become particularly noticeable against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

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