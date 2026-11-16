Ukrainian border guards did not allow the mother of a deceased German medical worker to enter the country

Ukrainian border guards denied entry to 73-year-old German citizen Ursula Wagner. She is the mother of Savita Wagner, a combat medic who was killed on the front lines in 2024. Savita Wagner died on January 31, 2024, during a Russian shelling while rescuing wounded comrades.

According to the woman, the incident occurred on November 14. After passing through passport control, she was forced to retrieve her suitcase from the bus on which she was traveling to Kyiv and, accompanied by a border guard, return to the Polish border.

“It was like a slap in the face, as if I had lost Savita a second time, since I can’t even visit her grave. I can only explain this as a system error, since they couldn’t give me a reason,” Wagner noted, adding that the border guards were friendly throughout the incident.

The denial notice handed to Ursula Wagner states a three-year ban on entry into Ukraine “based on an order from the State Migration Service of Ukraine.” The document does not specify the reasons for the ban.

Ursula Wagner had previously visited Ukraine on multiple occasions and, according to her, had never encountered any problems while crossing the border.

The State Border Guard Service explained that decisions to ban entry into Ukraine for various reasons can be issued by a number of authorized state agencies.



“Such a decision is subsequently forwarded to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in the form of an order to be carried out at the border during border control procedures. The circumstances surrounding the decision to deny a foreign national entry into Ukraine are not communicated to the border agency,” the statement reads.

According to the publication’s sources, the reason for an entry ban is often failure to pay a fine for a traffic violation. Ursula Wagner recalled that during one of her visits to Ukraine, she was pulled over by police for speeding while driving her own car. According to her, she was unable to pay the fine of “about six euros” on the spot because the police officers’ payment terminal was not working, and she had lost the violation notice containing her bank details.

This was reported with reference to DW.

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