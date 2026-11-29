Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga held a telephone conversation with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Bart Eide. One of the main topics was strengthening Ukraine’s air defense ahead of winter.

According to the Ukrainian minister, during the conversation, the parties discussed Ukraine’s urgent defense needs. Particular attention was paid to protecting Ukrainian airspace from Russian missile and drone attacks. “We discussed Ukraine’s urgent defense needs, paying special attention to strengthening our air defense ahead of winter,” Andriy Sibiga wrote.

Strengthening air defense is particularly important ahead of the winter, as Russia continues to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and other facilities. Air defense systems help protect cities, businesses, and critical infrastructure from airstrikes. At the same time, Sibiga did not provide any details in his post about specific agreements with Norway, possible new arms deliveries, or the timeline for receiving them. It is also not yet known whether the ministers agreed on further steps to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. Sibiga reported on the conversation on November 29 on social media.

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi joined in assessing Norway’s defense capabilities along its nearly 200-kilometer land border with Russia.

Read us on