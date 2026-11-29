On Monday, November 30, partly cloudy and mostly dry weather is expected in Ukraine. Overnight, temperatures in some regions will drop to 17° below zero, and black ice will form in some places on roads in the western and central regions. Light snow and sleet are possible only in the far south of the country.

According to the forecast by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, most regions will experience a day without precipitation. Skies will be mostly clear, though light snow or sleet may fall in some areas of the far south. Drivers should exercise caution on roads in the western and central regions, where icy conditions are forecast in some areas. Due to slippery road surfaces, drivers should maintain a safe speed and keep a safe following distance.

Winds will be predominantly from the northeast, and from the southeast in the western part of the country, with speeds of 5–12 m/s. In the southern regions, gusts will reach 15–20 m/s, and in Crimea and the Azov region—up to 22 m/s. It will be coldest at night. In most regions, temperatures will range from 4 to 9° below freezing. In the western, central, and Sumy regions, temperatures will drop to as low as 12° below zero in some places, and in the Carpathians—to 13–17° below zero.

Daytime temperatures will also remain below freezing—ranging from 0 to 5° below zero. It will be slightly warmer in Zakarpattia and the far south, where temperatures will range from 2° below zero to 3° above zero.

Weather in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on November 30. The wind will be from the northeast, with speeds of 5–10 m/s. In the capital, temperatures are forecast to be 5–7° below zero at night and 1–3° below zero during the day. In the Kyiv region, nighttime temperatures will range from 4–9° below freezing, and daytime temperatures from 0 to 5° below freezing. So, despite mostly dry weather, the night and morning will be frosty. Drivers should be especially careful in regions where black ice may form. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Facebook.

On Sunday, November 29, 2026, variable cloudiness with mostly no precipitation is forecast across Ukraine; only in Crimea are light snow and rain possible in some areas, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center. In most western and central regions, black ice will form in some areas on the roads, and fog is expected in the Carpathians at night and in the morning.

Read us on