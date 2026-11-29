On Monday, November 30, no precipitation is expected in Ukraine. Light snow and sleet are possible only in some areas of the far south of the country, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Black ice is forecast in some areas on roads in most western and central regions. Winds will be from the northeast, and in the west from the southeast, at 5–12 m/s. In the south, gusts of 15–20 m/s are possible in some areas.

On the night of November 30, temperatures will range from 4 to 9° below freezing. In the western and central regions and in the Sumy region, temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 12° below freezing in some areas, and in the Carpathians, to 13–17° below freezing. During the day, temperatures are forecast to range from 0 to 5° below zero; in Zakarpattia and the far south, temperatures will range from 2° below zero to 3° above zero.

In Kyiv on Monday, there will be no precipitation. The wind will be from the northeast at 5–10 m/s. Temperatures at night will range from 5–7° below freezing, and during the day from 1–3° below freezing. According to data from the Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, the record daytime high for November 30 in the capital was set in 2012 (+14.0°), and the record for the lowest nighttime temperature was set in 1931 (-16.3°).

On Tuesday, December 1, Ukraine will also see no precipitation. Only at night in the far south will there be light snow in some areas. Winds will be variable at 3–8 m/s, while in the south and southeast, they will be from the northeast at 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in some areas.

Temperatures on Tuesday night will range from 7–12° below freezing, and in the south and southeast, from 4–9° below freezing. During the day, temperatures are expected to range from 0 to 5° below zero; in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, temperatures will range from 2° below zero to 3° above zero.

No precipitation is forecast for Kyiv on Tuesday. Winds will be variable at 3–8 m/s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to 7–9° below freezing, and during the day they will range from 1–3° below freezing.

Source: forecast by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On Sunday, November 29, 2026, Ukraine will see variable cloud cover with mostly no precipitation; only in Crimea are light snow and rain possible in some areas, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center. In most western and central regions, icy conditions will form on roads in some areas, and fog is expected in the Carpathians at night and in the morning.

Throughout the week, from November 23 to 29, 2026, Ukraine will experience a noticeable transition to winter-like weather. Unstable weather with wet snow, gusty winds, and icy conditions in the early part of the week will give way to dry and frosty conditions toward the weekend under the influence of the Scandinavian anticyclone.

A noticeable cold snap is expected in Ukraine in late November and early December. Precipitation will gradually cease, and freezing temperatures will spread to most regions both day and night.

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