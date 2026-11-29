Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 16 times, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration. A total of 532 people, including 33 children, were evacuated from the front lines.

In the Pokrovsk district, in the town of Bilozerka, three KAB-250 aerial bombs destroyed three private homes and damaged four others.

In the Kramatorsk district, in Seleznyivka, Mykolaiv community, two private homes were destroyed and 11 were damaged. In Sloviansk, two people were wounded as a result of shelling, including strikes by KAB-250 aerial bombs and three “Molniya-2” drones. In Kramatorsk, two people were also wounded following strikes by two FPV drones.

In the community where a Russian FPV drone struck Sukhanivka, three private homes were destroyed. Another 36 private homes, four high-rise buildings, and a car were damaged, and one high-rise building sustained partial destruction. In addition, in Yasna Polyana, two FPV drones damaged a car; Malotaranivka was struck by an FPV drone; and Cherkaske was attacked by a “Molniya-2” drone.

Source: a Telegram post by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Mandatory evacuation of families with children has been implemented in all settlements of the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk communities due to constant Russian shelling.

In the de-occupied territory of the Kherson region, 132 children remain in the mandatory evacuation zone. Some of the children have not yet been evacuated due to constant Russian shelling, drone attacks, and mined routes.

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