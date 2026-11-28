Authorities in eastern Libya have announced their intention to demand compensation from Ukraine for the strikes on the port of Benghazi. This refers to compensation for human and material losses that, according to the Libyan side, were caused by the attacks.

This was stated by Abd al-Hadi al-Huweija, the foreign minister of the eastern Libyan government.

According to him, the demands will concern the protection of the rights of the families of the deceased and injured, as well as compensation for damage to port infrastructure, facilities, and economic enterprises.

The minister emphasized that the Libyan authorities consider it possible to demand compensation in accordance with international law and the principles of legal liability.

Earlier, Musa al-Kuni, a member of Libya’s Presidential Council, blamed Kyiv for the strikes on Benghazi, calling them unacceptable. The Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs also demanded official explanations from Ukraine regarding reports of its involvement in the attacks.

On Friday, November 27, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a tense phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The reason was Ukraine’s strikes on Russian ships off the coast of Libya, about which Kyiv had not informed its European partners in advance. Meloni’s office stated that such actions threaten regional security and could spread the war to the Mediterranean.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that the Ukrainian operation against Russian ships off the coast of Libya took place without prior coordination with European partners. At the same time, Ukraine is ready to establish a regular exchange of information with Italy.

As a reminder, on November 22, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones in the Libyan port of Benghazi.

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