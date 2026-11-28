Saab has received an order from Ukraine for Giraffe radars
The Swedish defense company Saab has received an order from Ukraine to supply Giraffe 1X radar stations with a total value of 450 million euros.
The company announced the contract on November 28.
Delivery of the equipment is scheduled for 2027.
The Giraffe 1X is a mobile three-coordinate radar system designed to detect and track air targets. The radar is capable of detecting aircraft, missiles, and drones.
Source: Saab.
In Sweden, Saab unveiled a line of its own AI-based agents for future aviation platforms. The new technologies have already been tested on the Gripen E multi-role fighter.
The Swedish company Saab rolled out the first GlobalEye long-range radar detection and control aircraft manufactured for Sweden at its facility in Linköping.
In Sweden, the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) signed a contract with Saab worth approximately 2.9 billion Swedish kronor, or about $303 million, to continue conceptual work on a future combat aviation system. Work under the agreement will take place from 2026 to 2028, with the option to extend into 2029 and 2030.