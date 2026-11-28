The Swedish defense company Saab has received an order from Ukraine to supply Giraffe 1X radar stations with a total value of 450 million euros.

The company announced the contract on November 28.

Delivery of the equipment is scheduled for 2027.

The Giraffe 1X is a mobile three-coordinate radar system designed to detect and track air targets. The radar is capable of detecting aircraft, missiles, and drones.

Source: Saab.

In Sweden, Saab unveiled a line of its own AI-based agents for future aviation platforms. The new technologies have already been tested on the Gripen E multi-role fighter.

The Swedish company Saab rolled out the first GlobalEye long-range radar detection and control aircraft manufactured for Sweden at its facility in Linköping.

In Sweden, the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) signed a contract with Saab worth approximately 2.9 billion Swedish kronor, or about $303 million, to continue conceptual work on a future combat aviation system. Work under the agreement will take place from 2026 to 2028, with the option to extend into 2029 and 2030.

Read us on