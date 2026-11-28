On November 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on Ukraine’s accession to the Expanded Partial Agreement on the Steering Committee of the Special Tribunal to Examine Russia’s Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine.

The law provides that Ukraine will acquire the status of a member of the Special Tribunal’s Steering Committee. This will allow the Ukrainian side to participate in shaping the tribunal’s policies, approving its budget, and resolving administrative issues.

Thus, Ukraine will play a direct role in the management and organizational work of the Special Tribunal, which was established to hold those responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine accountable.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the parliaments of the countries participating in the International Crimea Platform, calling on them not to recognize the consequences of Russian aggression , to increase pressure on Moscow, and to support the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada supported Ukraine’s accession to the Expanded Partial Agreement on the Steering Committee of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. On November 25, 293 members of parliament voted in favor of this decision.

Earlier, the Finnish government supported the establishment of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, as well as the International Compensation Commission for Ukraine. The relevant proposals have already been submitted to the Finnish Parliament for consideration.

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