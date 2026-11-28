On November 28, the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomors, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, who had arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

During the meeting, the president expressed his gratitude for the visit on the day honoring the victims of the Holodomors and emphasized the need for Russia to be held accountable for its crimes against Ukrainians. According to him, the aggressor’s impunity only encourages it to commit new crimes, so accountability for the current war must be inevitable.

The parties discussed the establishment of a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine. Zelenskyy noted that this week Ukraine ratified the Expanded Partial Agreement on the Tribunal’s Steering Committee, which is intended to provide the basis for its practical launch and subsequent operation. Ukraine expects other partners to join the agreement.

They also discussed progress in establishing an international compensation mechanism and funding the future compensation fund, in particular at Russia’s expense.

Alain Berset spoke about the Council of Europe’s new Action Plan for Ukraine, which provides for support for veterans, women, and children, as well as assistance in the country’s reconstruction.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Tuesday, November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Zakarpattia. The leaders began the visit by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders, laying flowers at the memorial on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod, followed by bilateral talks.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a joint meeting in Berlin with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin. The talks took place as part of the “Coalition of the Willing” summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at the Government House in Dublin.

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