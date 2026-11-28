The German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall will likely not proceed with the project to build a plant in Ukraine for the production of 155-mm artillery shells with a capacity of 250,000 units. The reason cited is the development of the Ukrainian defense industry’s own production capabilities.

“As for the Ukrainian side, we see that the Ukrainians are now producing a great deal on their own in the field of artillery, especially in the short- and medium-range segment. They have built the production capacity they wanted to have, all on their own. That is precisely why we will likely not proceed with our project for a plant in Ukraine with a capacity of 250,000 shells, since there has been no progress on the Ukrainian side—they want to do this on their own,” said Papperger.

At the same time, the head of the company noted that Rheinmetall could provide Ukraine with the necessary equipment so that the Ukrainian side could independently establish production of artillery ammunition.

Thus, instead of carrying out a joint project to build a factory, the company is considering the possibility of providing technical support for Ukrainian production.

This was stated by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger during a presentation at Capital Markets Day on November 27.

Earlier, the German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall delivered to Ukraine the first batch of 155-mm artillery ammunition manufactured at the company’s new “Werk Niedersachsen” plant in Unterlüß, Lower Saxony, Germany.

Read us on