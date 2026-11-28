As of November 28, 2026, major gas station chains in Ukraine have adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at these chains is approximately 80.50 UAH per liter.

Compared to November 27, a number of major gas station chains have lowered their fuel prices.

At UPG stations, A-95 and A-95+ gasoline, diesel fuel, and premium diesel fell by 4 UAH/liter, while autogas dropped by 1 UAH/liter.

At Okko gas stations, prices for all types of fuel, except for autogas, fell by 3 UAH per liter. Autogas prices dropped by 1 UAH per liter.

The WOG chain saw a similar decrease: most types of fuel dropped by 3 UAH/liter, while premium diesel fell by 5 UAH/liter. Autogas also dropped by 1 UAH/liter.

At Socar, only the price of autogas changed—it dropped by 1 UAH/liter. The prices of other types of fuel remained unchanged.

At the “BRSM-Nafta” chain, A-95 gasoline and diesel fell by 1 UAH/liter. Prices at “Ukrnafta” remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, at the KLO chain, A-92, A-95, A-95+, and A-100 gasoline all increased in price by 1 UAH/liter.

Current prices among the chains listed are as follows:

The lowest price for A-95 gasoline is at KLO, at 76.70 UAH/liter.

The most expensive A-95 gasoline is at Socar, at 85.90 UAH/liter.

The cheapest diesel is at “BRSM-Nafta,” at 92.99 UAH/liter.

The most expensive regular diesel fuel is sold at Socar—101 UAH/liter.

The lowest price for autogas is at “BRSM-Nafta,” at 59.99 UAH/liter.

The most expensive autogas is at Okko, WOG, and Socar, at 61.90 UAH/liter each. Ukrainian gas stations have so far passed on only a portion of the fuel price reduction to the retail market. At the same time, wholesale prices for gasoline and diesel have fallen much more significantly, so some of the savings may still reach end consumers. The largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. The average price per liter of A-95 gasoline is 82.45 UAH, and for diesel, 98.18 UAH. Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the past week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram. Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine. Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables at 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

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