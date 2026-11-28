On November 28, the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomors, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the millions of Ukrainians who perished as a result of the man-made famines of 1921–1923, 1932–1933, and 1946–1947.

The head of state emphasized that the totalitarian regime deliberately condemned millions of Ukrainians to starvation, and that today’s Russia continues its policy of hatred toward Ukraine, seeking to destroy the Ukrainian people.

Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to remain united and join the memorial event by lighting candles at 4:00 p.m. as a sign of respect for the innocent victims of the famines.

The president noted that Russia is once again trying to destroy Ukraine, but has failed to break the Ukrainian people, hide the truth about the crimes, or force the people to forget their history.

He emphasized that the memory of those who perished will remain alive, and Ukraine will not forget the crimes committed against its people.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A propaganda series about Stalin was released two days before the 93rd anniversary of the 1932–1933 Holodomor and the 80th anniversary of the start of the 1946–1947 famine. In Russia, the series “Stalin,” directed by Vladimir Bortko, has begun airing; it portrays the Soviet dictator in the spirit of Russian imperial propaganda.

On November 28, a symbolic coffin will be installed in the center of Vienna to commemorate the victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor. The event aims to draw attention to the crimes of the Soviet regime and urge Austria to officially recognize the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

A Ukrainian book about the Holodomor has been included on the IBBY Honor List.

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