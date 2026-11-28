On Saturday, November 28, light frosts are forecast across Ukraine; however, temperatures in Zakarpattia and the south of the country will remain above freezing. No precipitation is expected in most regions, though snow, sleet, and rain are possible in some areas.

During the day, it will be cloudy with some sunny spells across Ukraine.

Moderate snow is expected overnight in the southwestern part of the country, and in some areas of the Carpathian Foothills, significant snow and sleet are expected. In some places, wet snow may stick to surfaces. During the day, light snow is forecast in the Carpathians. The rest of the country will be mostly dry.

Daytime temperatures will range from 0 to 5 degrees below zero. In the Zakarpattia region, temperatures are expected to range from 0 to 5 degrees above zero. In the southern part of the Odesa region and in Crimea, rain is expected, and temperatures throughout the day will range from +1 to +6 degrees.

In most western and central regions, icy conditions will develop in some areas on the roads.

The wind will be from the northeast at 5–10 m/s. During the day, gusts of up to 15–20 m/s are possible in some coastal areas.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, November 28 will be cloudy with some sunny intervals and no precipitation.

A northeasterly wind is expected at a speed of 5–10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures in the Kyiv region will range from 0 to 5 degrees below zero, and in the capital, from 1 to 3 degrees below zero.

This is according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

A significant cold snap is expected in Ukraine in late November and early December. Precipitation will gradually cease, and freezing temperatures will spread to most regions both during the day and at night.

As a reminder, a high-pressure system will bring dry and frosty weather to Ukraine this weekend.

On Friday, November 27, significant snowfall is forecast for four western regions of Ukraine. Snow accumulation could range from 8 to 20 centimeters.

Throughout the week, from November 23 to 29, 2026, Ukraine will experience a noticeable transition to winter-like weather. Unstable weather with wet snow, gusty winds, and icy conditions in the early part of the week will give way to dry and frosty conditions toward the weekend under the influence of the Scandinavian anticyclone.

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