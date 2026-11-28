The National Bank of Ukraine has published the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Compared to the previous banking day, November 27, the U.S. dollar, the euro, and the Polish zloty have depreciated.

According to the NBU, the official exchange rates are as follows

U.S. dollar — 45.10 UAH ;

; Euro — 49.49 UAH ;

; Polish zloty — 11.04 UAH.

On Monday, November 30, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 45.02 UAH, which is 9 kopecks lower than on November 27.

The National Bank of Ukraine raised the official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, November 24.

The dollar and euro continued to depreciate: The NBU updated the exchange rates for November 23

The National Bank of Ukraine set the updated official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro for Friday, November 27. Both foreign currencies continued to depreciate against the hryvnia.

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