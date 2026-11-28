Wholesale prices for high-quality onions in Ukraine have risen by an average of 11% over the past week, reaching 10–16 UAH per kilogram. At the same time, table beets became 16% cheaper during this period, falling to 6–12 UAH per kilogram.

The main reason for the rise in onion prices was a noticeable increase in demand amid limited supply of high-quality produce. Many farmers are still in no hurry to sell their stockpiles from storage.

Analysts note that price increases are occurring only in the high-quality product segment. Currently, onions in Ukraine cost, on average, 2.6 times more than during the same period last year.

At the same time, market experts believe that the current situation shows signs of an artificially created shortage.

A different trend is observed in the table beet market. Its wholesale prices fell by an average of 16% over the week—to 6–12 UAH/kg. This is attributed to an increase in the supply of the vegetable amid subdued demand.

Despite the price drop, most owners of high-quality beets prefer not to sell their produce for now, expecting prices to rise further. Overall, selling prices for table beets are approximately 20% higher than they were at the end of November 2025.

Denis Marchuk, deputy chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, predicts that prices for a number of products in Ukraine may rise by the end of the year. In particular, sunflower oil may become about 5% more expensive, pork up to 10%, and dairy products approximately 20%. Prices for vegetables, especially greenhouse-grown ones, are also expected to rise.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Taranenko, president of the All-Ukrainian Bakers’ Association, predicts that bread prices will rise by about 5% in the near future.

According to him, this could happen even despite record-low wheat prices, as other components of bread’s cost—besides flour—have risen significantly in price.

This is reported by analysts from the EastFruit project.

Ukrainian producers are warning of the need to raise bread prices due to power outages, fuel costs, and Russian attacks. Experts predict that by the end of 2026, the price of bread could rise by 5–10%.

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the past week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables at 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

Read us on