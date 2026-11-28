The National Anti-Corruption Bureau provided, at the request of the parliamentary temporary investigative commission, the travel order for NABU Director Semen Kryvonos. According to the document, he will be abroad from November 22 to December 6 and is scheduled to visit Italy, Belgium, Poland, and Japan.

According to Goncharenko, from November 23 to 26, Semen Kryvonos was in Rome, where a forum on the rule of law was taking place. On November 24, the NABU director was invited to a two-hour panel discussion, and the following day, to a closed-door roundtable.

Thus, during both sessions of the Temporary Investigation Commission—on November 23 and 25—Kryvonos was in Italy.

On November 26–27, “working meetings” with the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative in Ukraine were scheduled for him in Brussels. At the same time, as Goncharenko emphasized, the commission received no confirmation that these meetings took place.

“We were not provided with invitations to these meetings,” the MP wrote.

The longest leg of the trip will be the visit to Tokyo. From November 29 to December 5, Kryvonos will attend a week-long course organized by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) titled “Capacity Building in the Field of Anti-Money Laundering.” According to Goncharenko, the NABU director is one of 12 participants in the training.

The chair of the temporary investigative commission noted that he had previously suggested that Kryvonos choose one of two dates for the meeting—December 7 or 11. Since the business trip ends on December 6, Goncharenko believes it should no longer prevent the NABU director from participating in the commission’s work.

At the same time, the MP ironically suggested that after flying in from Tokyo, Kryvonos might suffer from jet lag.

Goncharenko also recalled the situation involving Philip Pronin, head of the State Financial Monitoring Service. Pronin had previously failed to appear at a TSC meeting due to a sick leave note, only to be in Tanzania the very next day.

The MP ironically noted that the issue of combating money laundering seems to be a particularly frequent pretext for long-distance trips abroad.

This was reported by the chairman of the TSC, People’s Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko, on his Telegram channel.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos stated that upon his return from a business trip abroad, he would consider an invitation to attend a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission, which is headed by MP Oleksiy Goncharenko.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) Head Oleksandr Klymenko, former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Head Vasyl Malyuk, and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko did not attend the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission. MP Oleksiy Goncharenko has reissued an invitation for them to attend the meeting.

Earlier, Kryvonos had spoken out about a media attack on NABU and the SAP.

General Duka confirmed Kravchenko’s accusations against NABU Director Kryvonos.

SBU General Duka also suggested that the heads of NABU and the SAP undergo a polygraph test.

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