With the onset of cold weather in Ukraine, the respiratory infection season has intensified. The number of people with acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) has risen significantly, and the flu is currently the most prevalent infection. At the same time, doctors are reporting cases of COVID-19, adenovirus, and intestinal infections.

According to an expert, Ukraine has entered its usual winter epidemic season, during which several viruses circulate simultaneously. Influenza is currently the most commonly diagnosed, but a significant number of COVID-19 cases are also being recorded. In addition, the adenovirus continues to spread.

Kuriliv also drew attention to patients’ complaints of stomach and intestinal disorders. Such symptoms, she said, may indicate the presence of rotavirus and other enteroviruses.

The doctor urged Ukrainians not to neglect vaccination but advised consulting a family doctor or immunologist before getting vaccinated.

“It’s cheaper to get vaccinated and avoid getting sick or developing complications than to buy all the medications needed to relieve flu symptoms,” she said.

The flu vaccine is recommended for children six months and older, pregnant women, people 65 and older, as well as those who are frequently exposed to infections, particularly healthcare workers.

According to Kuryliv, the vaccine costs about 600 hryvnias, and getting vaccinated at a private clinic, including a doctor’s examination, will cost approximately 800–900 hryvnias.

At the same time, the expert cautioned against purchasing vaccines on one’s own at a pharmacy and having them administered outside a medical facility.

Kuryliv emphasized that the cost of vaccination can be significantly lower than the cost of treating viral diseases and their complications later on.

To back up her point, the doctor shared her own experience:

“I recently had a viral infection, and from personal experience, I’ve seen that nasal drops, ear drops, antibiotics, symptom-relief medication, and anti-inflammatory drugs cost not 600, not 800, and not 1,500 hryvnias, but much more. That’s why I’m now vaccinating those in my family who are in the high-risk group,” Kuryliv said.

This was reported by Galina Kuryliv, an immunologist, hematologist, and candidate of medical sciences, during an appearance on “Ranok.LIVE.”

In Kyiv, 7,744 new cases of the flu, acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI), and COVID-19 were recorded during the 47th week, which is 5.9% more than the previous week, although the overall rate (262.3) remains 52% below the average intensity level.

The number of people with acute respiratory viral infections is rising in Ukraine. During the week of October 12–18, 106,384 people fell ill, including more than 64,600 children. This is 3.4% more than the previous week.

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