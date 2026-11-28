The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the deadline for reserving employees at critically important enterprises until December 20.

The decision gives businesses additional time to re-register their enterprises as critical and to apply for deferrals for their employees.

The extension of the reservation period will not occur automatically. Employers must resubmit the relevant documents through the “Diya” portal.

By December 20, enterprises must also bring the number of reserved employees into compliance with the established limit—no more than 95% of the workforce.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated on November 27 that he considers periodic updates to the reservation rules necessary in the context of a full-scale war.

The New Reservation System: Has the Cabinet of Ministers Struck a Balance Between the Front Lines and the Home Front?

Koretskyy spoke out against abuses in the reserving of employees.

Ukrainska Pravda has been granted the status of a critical enterprise.

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