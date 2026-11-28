USAID documents list 355 local partners for one of the agency’s main programs in Ukraine. However, the full lists have not been made public.

Furthermore, the available materials do not include a list of the 49 grants awarded under the media program for 2022.

According to a report from USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives as of December 2021, the program encompassed 680 projects, 355 local partners, and 722,650 participants.

Based on these documents, the author of this study compiled a list of 19 Ukrainian media outlets and civil society organizations whose collaboration with USAID has been confirmed by the agency. Among them are StopFake, VoxUkraine, Euromaidan Press, Texty, Bihus.info, “Suspilne,” “Hromadske,” the Lviv Media Forum, and “Nakypilo.”

The materials also mention government agencies that have collaborated with USAID. Specifically, these include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with which the agency launched the Crimean Platform; the Office of the President; the Ministry of Health; and the Center for Public Health.

According to the author, the total funding for these programs amounts to approximately $193.5 million for the period 2014–2026.

Source: Denis Yelisevich.

In the U.S., the administration of President Donald Trump has restored the website of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which had been inaccessible for 18 months, and published documents, memos, and internal correspondence on it.

American actor and director Sean Penn spoke out sharply against the policies of the Donald Trump administration, particularly the decision to suspend the operations of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Part of USAID’s funding allegedly went to terrorist organizations, including ISIS, Boko Haram, al-Qaeda, and others—according to U.S. Senator Scott Perry. He stated that hundreds of millions of dollars were, in fact, used to finance extremists through aid projects.

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