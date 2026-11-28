Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two decrees imposing sanctions against Russian manufacturers of drones and military robots, as well as companies that supply the Russian military-industrial complex.

The restrictions apply to 81 Russian citizens and 67 legal entities.

The sanctions lists include drone manufacturers, companies that train UAV operators, as well as suppliers of equipment, components, and technologies for the Russian military-industrial complex.

Among the sanctioned entities are the Kapustin Yar test site, from which Russia launched “Oreshnik” missiles, as well as the company “Mavitech.” According to the Office of the President, the latter supplies Chinese components to Russia, circumventing international sanctions.

Ukraine plans to appeal to the European Union, the United States, and other international partners to impose similar sanctions against the individuals and companies in question.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

On November 25, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga welcomed the European Union’s decision to impose sanctions against 15 Russian entities linked to the Russian Federation’s military-industrial complex.

The new EU sanctions list, adopted on November 16, includes Russia’s largest oil refineries—namely, the Moscow, Omsk, Saratov, Khabarovsk, and Ilsk refineries—as well as a number of other companies in the oil industry.

Following the entry into force of the European Union’s 21st sanctions package, the Russian financial sector began to feel the initial impact.

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