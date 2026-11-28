Presidential Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn denied reports of a possible replacement of Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and known by the call sign “Madyar.”

Earlier, reports appeared on Telegram channels claiming that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa on November 28, allegedly discussed personnel changes regarding the position of commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Lytvyn stated that this information is “fake news” and that the issue of replacing Brovdi was not raised at all during the meeting.

Source: TSN.

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other components of the Defense Forces, have carried out effective strikes on 40 oil storage facilities and enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex over the past 50 days. This was reported by UAS Commander Robert Brovdi, call sign “Madyar,” who released a list of the targets struck.

Brovdi stated that operations to strike Russian oil and industrial facilities will continue.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces with the call sign Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

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