Volodymyr Zelenskyy apologized to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni following the attack on a Russian corvette near Libya.

Rome’s dissatisfaction stemmed from the lack of prior notification of the operation, not the strike on the Russian ship itself.

According to TSN sources, Meloni was outraged that Kyiv had not warned the Italian side about the planned operation. At the same time, it is noted that none of the European countries were informed in advance, and coordination took place with other partners.

Following the phone call, the parties agreed to establish a direct exchange of information between the relevant agencies, as well as to ensure regular and effective communication to coordinate further actions.

Source: TSN.

On Friday, November 27, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a tense phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The reason was Ukraine’s strikes on Russian ships off the coast of Libya, about which Kyiv had not informed its European partners in advance. Meloni’s office stated that such actions threaten regional security and could spread the war to the Mediterranean.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that the Ukrainian operation against Russian ships off the coast of Libya took place without prior coordination with European partners. At the same time, Ukraine is ready to establish a regular exchange of information with Italy.

As a reminder, on November 22, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones in the Libyan port of Benghazi.

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