On Sunday, November 29, 2026, variable cloudiness with mostly no precipitation is forecast across Ukraine; only in Crimea are light snow and rain possible in some areas, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center. In most western and central regions, icy conditions will develop in some areas, and fog is expected in the Carpathians at night and in the morning.

Daytime temperatures will range from 0 to 5° below zero, in the Carpathians from 3 to 8° below zero, and in Zakarpattia and the far south of the country from 1 to 3° above zero. Winds are expected to be predominantly northeasterly, 5–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in the south and up to 22 m/s in Crimea and the Azov region; no precipitation is expected in Kyiv and the surrounding region, and daytime temperatures will range from 1–3° below freezing in the capital to 0–5° below freezing in the region.

Source: forecast by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Throughout the week, from November 23 to 29, 2026, Ukraine will experience a noticeable transition to winter-like weather. Unstable weather with wet snow, gusty winds, and icy conditions in the early part of the week will give way to dry and frosty conditions toward the weekend under the influence of the Scandinavian anticyclone.

A noticeable cold snap is expected in Ukraine in late November and early December. Precipitation will gradually cease, and freezing temperatures will spread to most regions both during the day and at night.

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