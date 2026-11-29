Another 23 people have been successfully returned to territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Among those evacuated are people with serious illnesses and limited mobility. Many had been unable to leave for years due to a lack of housing and relatives in government-controlled territory.

In particular, a family from the village of Radensk in the Kherson region, which had no relatives there, left. The woman has cancer, the man has a serious heart condition, and their relative has undergone an amputation. The decisive factor in their decision to leave was the destruction of their home by a Russian drone strike and the concussions they sustained. Upon their return, the family was referred for medical examinations and treatment.

They also evacuated a woman from an occupied village who was caring for three people on her own, including her husband, who has dementia, and a bedridden relative. The house lacked a stable supply of electricity, water, heat, and medication, and the shelling caused the woman to start having panic attacks. To call her son, she had to walk to the other end of the village to charge her phone using a generator belonging to an acquaintance. A lonely neighbor was evacuated along with her.

In addition, people from the Luhansk region were evacuated who, for years, had been unable to navigate the difficult route on their own due to health issues and limited mobility. Lubinets noted that the decision to leave often takes months to form due to fears of being left without housing, care, or medical assistance.

The Ombudsman emphasized that after leaving, people are provided with temporary housing and referred for treatment and rehabilitation. They are also provided with social support, assistance in restoring documents, and help in maintaining contact with their families.

Source: statement by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

As of November 20, Ukraine has managed to repatriate 2,833 children who were illegally deported to Russia or moved to temporarily occupied territories. Efforts to repatriate Ukrainian children who find themselves under Russian control are ongoing.

Six more children have been returned from the occupied Kherson region.

Another 14 children were returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

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