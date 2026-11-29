On the evening of November 26, 2026, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga held a telephone conversation with Libya’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, El-Taher El-Baur, during which the parties discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, according to a press release from the Libyan Foreign Ministry.

The Ukrainian minister reaffirmed Ukraine’s respect for Libya’s sovereignty, unity, and independence, noted the historical ties between the two countries, and expressed condolences regarding those who lost their lives in the incident at the port of Benghazi.

Andriy Sibiga emphasized that it is unacceptable for Libya to be drawn into any conflict or become a battleground for confrontations within the country or in other regions, reaffirmed Kyiv’s support for peace and stability in the Mediterranean region, and drew attention to the current challenges facing Ukraine. At the end of the conversation, the parties agreed to continue consultations and coordination to advance shared interests and strengthen cooperation.

Source: press release from the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

El-Taher El-Baur is a minister in the internationally recognized government of Libya (Tripoli). Meanwhile, Benghazi is controlled by the rebel regime in eastern Libya, which has already announced its intention to demand compensation from Ukraine for the strikes. This refers to compensation for human and material losses which, according to the Libyan side, were caused by the attacks.

As a reminder, on November 22, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by Ukrainian drones in the Libyan port of Benghazi.

On Friday, November 27, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a tense phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The reason was Ukrainian strikes on Russian ships off the coast of Libya, about which Kyiv had not informed its European partners in advance. Meloni’s office stated that such actions threaten regional security and could spread the war to the Mediterranean.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that the Ukrainian operation against Russian ships off the coast of Libya took place without prior coordination with European partners. At the same time, Ukraine is ready to establish a regular exchange of information with Italy.

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