President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expecting a report by the evening of November 29 on the delivery of interceptor missiles to Ukraine for its air defense systems. He instructed government officials to contact partners who have not yet fulfilled their promises regarding military aid and to determine when Ukraine will receive the missiles.

According to Zelenskyy, during previous negotiations with partners, specific agreements on the delivery of missiles were reached. Some of these have already been fulfilled. The president specifically thanked Norway for its assistance. At the same time, some of the promised aid packages have not yet arrived in Ukraine.

Therefore, the head of state instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and other responsible officials to contact partners and determine the current status of the agreements’ implementation. “I just held a conference call with everyone involved in communicating with our partners regarding air defense. There were specific agreements. Some of them have been fulfilled—I want to thank Norway—but there are others that are still in the process of being implemented,” Zelenskyy said.

The president emphasized that he expects government officials to provide not just information about the negotiations, but specific answers regarding the delivery dates for the missiles. “The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and other designated officials must contact today those who have not yet fulfilled their support commitments. I am expecting a report this evening on the missiles and the contacts government officials made today with partners: when the interceptors from the relevant packages will be delivered to Ukraine,” the head of state noted.

Separately, Zelenskyy reported that the Main Intelligence Directorate had provided a briefing on the production of Russian missiles, their stockpiling, and Russia’s preparations for new strikes against Ukraine. This information pertains to potential threats for which Ukraine’s air defense must be prepared. Thus, Ukraine is currently working to expedite the implementation of agreements already reached with its partners. The key question is exactly when the interceptor missiles from the promised aid packages will arrive in Ukraine. The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel following a meeting with officials responsible for negotiations with international partners regarding the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, air defense forces shot down and neutralized 101 out of 140 drones used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine beginning on the evening of November 28, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Among the targets launched from the directions of Orel, Millerovo, the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye in Crimea were Shahed-type strike drones (93 of which were jet-powered), “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody” decoy drones.

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