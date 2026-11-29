On November 29, 2026, in Sumy, one of the city’s water intake facilities lost power due to power outages, according to the Sumy City Council. The facility is currently being switched to emergency backup power, and utility workers are working to resolve the issue.

Due to the power outage at the water intake facility, water will be supplied to residents’ homes at reduced pressure at a number of addresses.

Source: a post by the Sumy City Council on Telegram.

The capital’s authorities are developing various contingency plans in case of prolonged power outages and disruptions to heat and water supply. This was reported on November 27 by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has required cities with populations exceeding 100,000 to develop plans in case of potential water supply restrictions due to the destruction of sewage pumping stations. Local authorities have been given two weeks to complete this task.

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