In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck a public transportation stop. This was reported by Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

The strike damaged a kiosk, a store, and three cars. Cleanup efforts following the attack are underway. No reports of casualties have been received.

Source: a post by Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, on Telegram.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, a fire broke out in a garage cooperative in Vinnytsia as a result of Russian shelling, according to Mayor Serhiy Morgunov.

Russian troops launched more than 20 drone attacks on six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in two 17-year-old boys sustaining serious injuries and being hospitalized, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, on the morning of November 29.

On the night of November 29, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, killing one woman and injuring two other people.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, air defense forces shot down and neutralized 101 of the 140 drones that Russian troops had been using to attack Ukraine since the evening of November 28, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Read us on