President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the relevant agencies and local authorities to explain to residents when electricity and water service will be restored to their homes. He made this statement on November 29 following a discussion of the situation in the regions most affected by power outages. The most difficult situation remains in Dnipro and the surrounding region, as well as in the Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions.

According to the head of state, the meeting specifically addressed the situation in those areas of Dnipro and the surrounding region where there have been particularly serious problems with electricity and water in recent days. They also discussed the situation in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Zelenskyy emphasized that residents of the affected regions must understand what is happening with public utilities and when services can be restored.

The president specifically thanked the repair crews and energy sector workers who are working to restore services following Russian attacks. “The situation in the energy sector, particularly in Dnipro and the surrounding region, in the Sumy region, in the Chernihiv region, in Odesa and the surrounding region, and in Kharkiv and the surrounding region. I want to thank all the repair crews and all energy sector workers who are restoring everything after the strikes,” Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the head of state emphasized that people need not only information about repair work but also specific explanations regarding the timeline for restoring services. According to him, the responsible agencies must openly communicate the situation and not leave residents without answers. “The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and the regional teams must provide clear answers to the public,” the president emphasized.

Thus, the Ministry of Energy and local authorities must establish clear communication with residents of regions where power and water outages have occurred due to problems in the power grid. People need to know what work is underway and what to expect in the near future. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on Telegram.

Russia has begun employing a tactic of encircling major Ukrainian cities with energy disruptions, attempting to systematically destroy domestic power generation and cut off settlements from their main sources of electricity. Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa are already under attack under this scenario, and the strategy may eventually spread to other cities.

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