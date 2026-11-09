Ukrenergo has implemented up to four rounds of power outages across Ukraine for November 10

Tomorrow, November 10, mandatory electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine.

According to Ukrenergo, the restrictions will apply to industry in the form of power-limitation schedules, and to all categories of consumers in the form of hourly blackouts ranging from 2 to 4 shifts. These measures were introduced due to the consequences of enemy attacks on energy infrastructure.

“Energy workers are working around the clock to repair damaged equipment and networks in order to restore power to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible. Please check the official websites of your distribution system operator for the latest outage schedules,” the company’s statement reads.

Source: “Ukrenergo.”

On November 9, emergency power outages were implemented in three regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack, Russian terrorists struck substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine.

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