The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Anastasia Bondar as Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine under Andriy Butenko, responsible for digital development, digital transformation, and digitization. The corresponding order No. 1213 has been published on the Government Portal.

Prior to this appointment, Anastasia Bondar held a similar position at the Ministry of Culture, from which she was dismissed by Government Order No. 1212. She had held this position in the cultural sector since August 2021, and prior to that, from 2019 to 2021, she served as Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration for Digital Development.

Anastasia Bondar graduated from the Institute of International Relations at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, where she earned a master’s degree in international relations with a focus on European policy. Before entering public service, she worked for over 15 years at Ukrainian and foreign telecommunications corporations and investment companies, and she is also the author of academic publications on digital transformation in public administration.

Source: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

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