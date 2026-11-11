Temperatures in Ukraine will rise to +13° on November 11; rain and wet snow are expected in some areas

On Wednesday, November 11, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals and scattered precipitation is forecast for Ukraine. In some regions, rain will be accompanied by wet snow; daytime temperatures will reach up to +13°C, while in Kyiv, temperatures are expected to range from +3 to +5°C.

At night across Ukraine—except in the east—and during the day on the Left Bank, there will be rain (in the western and northern regions, occasionally mixed with wet snow); the rest of the country will see no significant precipitation. The wind will be southeasterly, shifting to westerly and northwesterly on the Right Bank, at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures at night and during the day will range from 1 to 6° above freezing; in the western and eastern regions, temperatures will drop to 1–3° below freezing in some places at night, while in the southern part of the country, daytime temperatures will range from 8 to 13° above freezing.

On Wednesday, November 11, it will be cloudy in Kyiv. Moderate rain is expected at night and in the morning, with no significant precipitation during the day. The wind will be southeasterly, shifting to westerly, at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures across the region will range from 1 to 6° above zero at night and during the day; in Kyiv, they will range from 3 to 5° above zero at night and during the day.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

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