On November 13, Ukraine will implement a three-stage power outage schedule

On Friday, November 13, power outages will occur according to scheduled rotations in some regions of Ukraine throughout the day. For residential consumers, restrictions will range from 1.5 to 3 shifts, while separate power restriction schedules will apply to industrial consumers. The cause remains the aftermath of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

According to the company, the schedules will be in effect on November 13 throughout the day, but not in all regions of the country. Hourly power outages will be implemented for residential customers. The duration of these outages will range from 1.5 to 3 shifts, depending on the situation in the power grid and the region.

Power restriction schedules are in place for industrial enterprises. This means that companies will have to reduce their electricity consumption in accordance with established requirements. Ukrenergo explained that the restrictions are related to the consequences of Russian strikes on energy facilities. Due to damage to equipment and networks, the power grid’s capacity remains limited, so electricity consumption must be regulated.

Energy workers continue to restore damaged facilities and networks. Repair crews are working around the clock to get equipment back online and stabilize the power supply situation.

Where to Check the Outage Schedule

The specific times of power outages depend on the region and the consumer’s rotation schedule. Therefore, Ukrainians are advised to check the latest information on the official websites of their regional power companies. Schedules may change depending on the state of the power grid. If the situation worsens or improves, utility companies may adjust the extent of the restrictions throughout the day.

Ukrenergo also urges consumers to use electricity sparingly, especially during periods when power is available according to the schedule. This helps reduce the load on the grid and maintain the stability of the power system. The introduction of the restrictions was announced by the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo.”

Between November 2 and 8, Ukraine increased its electricity exports by 40.5%—to 61,400 MWh—compared to the previous week. During this time, rolling blackouts were in effect in some regions.

On Thursday, November 12, electricity supply restrictions will be in effect around the clock in some regions of Ukraine.

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