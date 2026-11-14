No precipitation is forecast for Ukraine on November 15; the temperature will rise to +8°

On Sunday, November 15, partly cloudy skies with no precipitation are expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will range from +3° to -2°, although the source’s headline indicates a forecast of up to +8°.

Tomorrow, the country will experience winds of varying directions, 3–8 m/s. Nighttime temperatures will range from 3° above freezing to 2° below freezing, and in the west of the country from 1 to 6° below freezing; daytime temperatures will range from 3 to 8° above freezing, reaching up to 10° in Zakarpattia and the south of the country.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, Sunday will bring variable cloud cover. No precipitation is expected.

Temperatures in the region will range from 3° above zero to 2° below zero at night, and 3–8° above zero during the day.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported this on Facebook.

In Ukraine, October 2026 was the warmest on record.

November in Ukraine is expected to be warmer than the climate norm, according to forecasters.

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