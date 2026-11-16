Temperatures in Ukraine will rise to +11° on November 16; rain is possible

On Monday, November 16, variable cloudiness and scattered precipitation are expected across Ukraine. In Kyiv, forecasters predict daytime temperatures of +6…+8°C, while in some regions of the country, temperatures will rise to +11°.

No precipitation is expected across Ukraine, except for light rain in Zakarpattia during the day and in the Prykarpattia region. The wind will be southeasterly, 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in some parts of the Carpathians. Overnight temperatures will range from 2° above freezing to 3° below freezing; in the east and northeast of the country, temperatures will drop to 6° below freezing; in the Odesa and Zakarpattia regions 2–7° above freezing, during the day 3–8°, and in the far south of the country up to 11° above freezing.

On Monday, November 16, Kyiv will see partly cloudy skies. No precipitation. The wind will be southeasterly, 7–12 m/s. Temperatures across the region will range from 2° above zero to 3° below zero at night and 3–8° above zero during the day; in Kyiv, temperatures will range from 0–2° below zero at night to 6–8° above zero during the day.

Source: “Ukrhydrometcenter”

In Ukraine, October 2026 was the warmest on record.

November in Ukraine is expected to be warmer than the climate norm, according to meteorologists’ forecasts.

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