Demand for firewood has risen significantly in Ukraine: Ukraine's forests sold 2.8 million cubic meters

Since the beginning of 2026, the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” has sold 2.8 million cubic meters of firewood to the general public and the social sector. This is nearly 60% more than during the same period last year, when 1.6 million cubic meters were sold.

According to the company’s forecasts, annual sales volumes could exceed 3 million cubic meters, which would set an all-time record.

On average, the state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” sells over 320,000 cubic meters of firewood per month. The highest demand was recorded in September—following a cold snap and an intensification of Russian shelling of critical infrastructure. At that time, shipment volumes reached nearly 350,000 cubic meters.

Residents of the Rivne, Cherkasy, Zakarpattia, Zhytomyr, and Chernivtsi regions are the most active in replenishing their fuel supplies. At the same time, communities without natural gas remain among the leaders in terms of demand.

About 71% of all sales are hardwoods, which burn the longest and provide the most heat.

Currently, the company’s warehouses hold 170,000 cubic meters of firewood.

The average selling price of firewood at the main warehouse, excluding delivery, is 1,380 UAH per cubic meter, including VAT.

The price depends primarily on the wood species and region. Prices are divided into three groups:

Group I—hardwoods: from 1,250 to 1,700 UAH/m³, including VAT;

Group II — pine and alder: 970 to 1,280 UAH/m³, including VAT;

Group III — spruce, fir, and softwoods: from 850 to 1,200 UAH/m³ including VAT.

The lowest prices are offered by forestry units in the Carpathian region and Polissya.

Firewood can be purchased directly from the forest districts and regional forest administrations of the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine.” The addresses and contact information for the responsible staff members are published on the enterprise’s official website.

The ordering process consists of four steps:

Sign the application directly at the forest district office. Receive payment details after entering the information into the EOD system. Pay for the order via online banking, at a bank branch, or through a terminal at the forest district office. Agree on the time and place for firewood pickup.

As a result, demand for firewood in Ukraine continues to grow. The state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” expects this year’s sales to exceed 3 million cubic meters, setting a new record.

This was reported by the state-owned enterprise Forests of Ukraine.

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