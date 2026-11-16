The State Property Fund has put the single property complex of the “Ukrenergomerezhproekt” Institute up for privatization auction.

It includes real estate properties in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, and Lviv with a total area of 19,418 m². The starting price is 69.3 million UAH, excluding VAT.

The institute is no longer operating in its core business area. Some of its premises in Kharkiv and Lviv are leased out. As of June 30, 2026, the company employed only three people, and its revenue for 2025 and the first half of 2026 totaled 181,600 UAH.

The auction is scheduled for November 26. The winner will be determined based on the results of a three-round English-style auction. The security deposit for participation is 13.86 million UAH.

Source: State Property Fund of Ukraine

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